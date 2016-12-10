Hartford tops BC for 1st time

BOSTON -- Jason Dunne hit a 3-pointer to cap a career-high 23-point effort with three seconds left to give visiting Hartford a 65-63 upset of Boston College on Friday night.

The Hawks, down by 10 in the first half, blew an 11-point lead and fell behind on a Jerome Robinson jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Dunne then scored the winner -- and Robinson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer after a timeout.

Related Coverage Preview: Hartford at Boston College

The win was the first-ever for Hartford (3-8) over Boston College (4-5) -- the programs meeting for the first time since 2007. It was also Hartford's first win of the season in regulation time.

The Eagles have lost four of their last five games.

Dunne, who also had seven rebounds and three assists, was 7-for-15 from the floor, 5-for-10 from 3-point range. His previous career high was 22 points.

Jalen Ross had 16 points and six rebounds and J.R. Lynch added 10 points and four assists for Hartford, out of America East, in the win.

Robinson, averaging 26.3 points per game in the last three games and with over 20 points in five of the last six games, scored just four points, going 2-for-13 from the floor, 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

A.J. Turner led BC with 13 points and Connar Tava had 12, Turner adding seven assists, while Mo Jeffers contributed eight points and eight rebounds in the losing effort.

BC jumped to a 14-4 lead but was down 27-23 at the half and then fell behind by 11 with 15:08 left. The deficit was still 11 with 11:41 remaining and the Eagles then rallied.

The Hawks were a perfect 14 for 14 from the foul line while BC was 15 for 20.