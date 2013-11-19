Preview: Hartford at Louisville

Second-ranked Louisville will continue a string of early-season games against inferior competition Tuesday when it hosts Hartford. The defending national-champion Cardinals have yet to be challenged, and likely won’t be until the calender turns to December or perhaps even January. Rick Pitino’s team has won by an average margin of 31.7 points against College of Charleston, Hofstra and Cornell, and a similar result is expected against the Hawks.

Russ Smith enters the game as the leading-scorer at 20.3 per game for the Cardinals, who have five players averaging in double digits. Wayne Blackshear has made 8-of-15 3-pointers this season while averaging 13.3 per game. “I think Wayne is shooting the ball extremely well, playing with confidence,” Pitino said. “We got him down seven pounds, he looks quicker. He just has to rebound the basketball.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, WHAS (Louisville), ESPN3

ABOUT HARTFORD (2-2): The Hawks have won two straight games after opening the season with losses to Quinnipiac and Florida Gulf Coast. Mark Nwakamma is averaging 18.8 points thanks to 54.2 percent shooting and is the only player to average in double digits for a team scoring 66.3 per game. The Hawks will continue play in the Naismith Memorial Hall Of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday against Hofstra at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (3-0): The Cardinals will only get stronger with the return of Kevin Ware to regular playing time. Ware, who broke his leg in an Elite Eight game against Duke in the NCAA Tournament last March, didn’t play in the first two games, but logged 13 minutes and scored five points against Cornell. “I think he’s a really good basketball player,” Pitino said. “He looks comfortable and really good in practice. He’s obviously not afraid to take it to people.”

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinals won the only previous match-up 104-69 in 2007.

2. Louisville has won a school-record 19 straight games.

3. Cardinals F Montrezl Harrell had a career-high 15 rebounds against Cornell.

PREDICTION: Louisville 95, Hartford 62