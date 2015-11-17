Preview: Hartford at Louisville

Louisville has spent the better part of the last six weeks answering questions about a scandal that rocked the program and even led to calls for coach Rick Pitino’s resignation. The Cardinals seemed very much unaffected by the off-court issues in their official return to the court, however, and eye another dominant all-around performance on Tuesday when they host Hartford.

Pitino and Louisville became the subject of much scrutiny in early October when a former escort alleged that former Cardinals staffer Andre McGee arranged for nearly two dozen stripping and sex parties from 2010-14 in order to help with the program’s recruiting efforts. The embattled Hall-of-Fame coach has denied knowledge of the activities and the Cardinals showed no signs of being distracted by the media firestorm the story has created, pummeling Samford 86-45 in their season-opening victory. “I am really, really happy with our defense and offense. I don’t know what was better, offense or defense; both were really good,” Pitino said after Louisville forced the Bulldogs to shoot 21 percent from the field. The Hawks split a pair of road games over their busy weekend, opening the campaign with a 92-83 double-overtime win over Central Connecticut on Friday before falling 85-68 at Saint Louis two days later.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HARTFORD (1-1): The Hawks hoisted an America East-high 722 3-point attempts last year – connecting on 32.5 percent of them, good for seventh in the nine-team league – but have been much more efficient through two games this season, going 19-of-49 beyond the arc through two contests. The perimeter-oriented focus is necessary due to their four-guard starting lineup, led by Justin Graham (14.5 points) and New Mexico transfer Pancake Thomas (12.0), who scored a career-high 15 points against the Billikens. Hartford committed only six turnovers versus Central Connecticut – leading to a 20-2 advantage in points off those miscues – but committed 16 against Saint Louis, leading to a 25-9 point disadvantage.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (1-0): Pitino suggested shot blocking would be his team’s strength and that proved to be the case in the opener as the Cardinals turned away five shots in the first 12 minutes – as many as the team averaged per game last season – and finished with nine. Donovan Mitchell came off the bench and produced 14 points in 17 minutes, becoming one of only 10 players in Louisville history to score as many as 14 points in a freshman career debut. Chinanu Onuaku, who Pitino cited as the MVP of Friday’s win in his blog, was even more impressive, tallying 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting, five rebounds and five blocks in 14 minutes of action.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville had four runs of 8-0 or better on Friday. Last season, the Cardinals had 52 such runs, while in 2013-14, they had 68.

2. Of Hartford’s 117 field-goal attempts this season, 49 have come from 3-point range.

3. Also per Pitino’s blog, the Cardinals recorded 41 deflections in the opener and took only two challenged shots after averaging over eight last year.

PREDICTION: Louisville 82, Hartford 54