No. 2 Louisville 87, Hartford 48: Montrezl Harrell matched his career high with 20 points and also grabbed nine rebounds as the host Cardinals won their 20th straight game in Naismith Hall of Fame Tip-Off play.

Harrell also had three assists and two steals, and Russ Smith scored 14 points with four rebounds and three assists for the Cardinals (4-0). Chris Jones contributed 11 points, four assists and four steals.

Mark Nwakamma came up with 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (2-3). Yasin Kolo scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds, and Evan Cooper finished with eight points.

Luke Hancock chipped in with eight points and four assists for Louisville, whose last loss was a 104-101 five-overtime game against Notre Dame on Feb 9. Chane Behanan added 11 points for the Cardinals, who finished with 16 steals.

Despite being held scoreless for the first 3:06, the Hawks kept it close before a 10-0 run by the Cardinals made it 20-6 with 12 minutes left in the half. Smith had 11 points to lead 10 players on the score sheet for Louisville, which forced 13 turnovers and limited the Hawks to 7-of-21 shooting in taking a 42-21 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 1,310 career points for Smith puts him 30th on the Louisville all-time scoring list behind a pair of three-year players in John Reuther (1,346) and Junior Bridgeman (1,348). ... The Cardinals had nine steals and eight assists in the first half. ... The Cardinals will travel Saturday to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., to face Fairfield.