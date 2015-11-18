FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisville 87, Hartford 52
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
#US College Basketball
November 18, 2015 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

Louisville 87, Hartford 52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EditorsNote: resending with “Recap” slug designation

Louisville 87, Hartford 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville remained unbeaten on the young season with an 87-52 win over Hartford Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals held Hartford (1-2), shooting 41.9 percent on 3-point attempt in its first two games this season -- to just 3-for-17 shooting from distance.

Guard Damion Lee, a graduate transfer who scored 1,538 points for Drexel and was fourth nationally last season with 21.4 points per game, had a team-leading 18 points despite missing the final 16:38 of the first half with foul trouble.

Center Chianu Onuaku also scored 18 for the Cardinals, who shot 50 percent from the field and went 6-for-18 on 3-point attempts.

Junior guard Pancake Thomas scored 20 points to lead the Hawks, who hit 31 percent of their shots and were 3-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
