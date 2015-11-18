EditorsNote: resending with “Recap” slug designation

Louisville 87, Hartford 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville remained unbeaten on the young season with an 87-52 win over Hartford Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals held Hartford (1-2), shooting 41.9 percent on 3-point attempt in its first two games this season -- to just 3-for-17 shooting from distance.

Guard Damion Lee, a graduate transfer who scored 1,538 points for Drexel and was fourth nationally last season with 21.4 points per game, had a team-leading 18 points despite missing the final 16:38 of the first half with foul trouble.

Center Chianu Onuaku also scored 18 for the Cardinals, who shot 50 percent from the field and went 6-for-18 on 3-point attempts.

Junior guard Pancake Thomas scored 20 points to lead the Hawks, who hit 31 percent of their shots and were 3-for-17 from beyond the arc.