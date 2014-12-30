Preview: Hartford at Notre Dame

Notre Dame operates the most efficient offense in the nation and has rolled to eight straight wins. The 13th-ranked Fighting Irish will try to make it nine in a row as they close out nonconference play by hosting Hartford on Tuesday. Notre Dame is first in Division I with a team field-goal percentage of 55.6 and has gone over 90 points in three of the last four games while barely being challenged.

The Fighting Irish squeezed out a 79-78 overtime victory over Michigan State on Dec. 3 but have since posted five straight wins by an average of 24 points. Notre Dame shot 58.9 percent from the field and had all five starters score in double figures in a 91-66 victory over Northern Illinois on Dec. 22 – marking the 12th time in 13 games the team shot 50 percent or better from the floor. The Hawks are not quite as sharp from the field but have won two of three and knocked down 13 3-pointers in an 82-69 win over FIU on Dec. 21.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HARTFORD (7-5): The Hawks eclipsed their previous season high of nine 3-pointers with 10 in the first half alone against FIU in their highest scoring game against a Division I opponent this season. Senior guard Yolonzo Moore II knocked down three of those 3-pointers and is 6-of-12 from long range in Hartford’s last two victories. The Hawks are benefitting from an increase in production from forward Mark Nwakamma, who is averaging 17.8 points in the last five games after reaching double figures three times in the first seven contests.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (12-1): The Fighting Irish share the ball and force turnovers without turning the ball over themselves and lead the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.77). Senior guard Jerian Grant, who missed the second half of last season due to academic issues, is leading the team in scoring (17.6 points) and assists (6.2) while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. “We have tremendous shooters on this team and great decision makers along with guys willing to distribute the ball,” guard Demetrius Jackson told reporters. “It all starts with our defense. Since we are getting steals and easy transition points, it’s leading to scoring on offense.”

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey has never started 13-1 in 15 seasons at the school.

2. The Hawks are 3-2 on the road.

3. The Fighting Irish have gone for 70 or more points in each of the first 13 games for the first time in school history.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 85, Hartford 61