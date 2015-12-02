Preview: Hartford at Providence

Providence may no longer be unbeaten, but it has proven it can hang with the best in the nation entering Wednesday’s home game against Hartford. The 24th-ranked Friars defeated No. 14 Arizona last Friday, before falling to No. 3 Michigan State 77-64 in the title game of the Wooden Legacy Classic Sunday.

Hartford has lost two straight, but more importantly enters the non-conference game without two injured starters in Pancake Thomas (knee) and John Carroll (ACL). The Friars counter with 6-4 junior guard Kris Dunn, a projected lottery pick who averages 19 points, 6.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and four steals. ”I don’t want to pump Kris’ tires, everyone looks at him as just a natural athlete and I think he is so dominant defensively, he causes havoc all over the place, and he can play two or three guys in one possession,“ Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was impressed, saying ”they are a problem. They’re athletic, they’ve got maybe one of the greatest guards in the country in the kid named Dunn.‘’

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN, OSN.

ABOUT HARTFORD (3-4): Thomas and Carroll combined to average 24.7 points for a team that ranks 272nd in points scored (69) and 297th in field goal percentage (39.9). A re-shuffled bench will need to score more than the eight points it contributed in 57 minutes of a 74-67 loss to St Francis Brooklyn. George Blagojevic, a 6-8 freshman forward, averages 13.4 points on 54.7-percent shooting and was named America East Rookie of the Week after scoring 24 points against St. Francis.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-1): Dunn, the Big East Player of the Week, was named to the Wooden Legacy Classic All-Tournament team along with forward Ben Bentil. The 6-foot-9 sophomore (16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds) went for 20 points and seven rebounds against Michigan State. Rodney Bullock averages a team-high 7.3 rebounds and adds a 14.1 scoring average as a 6-8 forward.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars, who play four of their next five at home, are 4-0 there this season.

2. Hartford’s tough early-season schedule included losses to No. 22 Louisville and Saint Louis.

3. Ed Cooley’s Providence team does not dress a senior.

PREDICTION: Providence 84, Hartford 59