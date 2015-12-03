Providence 89, Hartford 66

Kris Dunn recorded his second career triple-double, and No. 23 Providence eased its way past Hartford 89-66 Wednesday night.

Dunn, a junior guard and touted NBA prospect, ended up with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. The assist mark matched a career best for Dunn, and he had 11 helpers before halftime. Dunn’s other triple-double came against DePaul on Jan. 29, 2015, when he stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Dunn’s big game was just part of dominant night for the Friars (7-1), who were playing for the first time this season as a ranked team. Sophomore forward Ben Bentil had 21 points -- 15 in the first half -- on 9-of-12 shooting.

Providence, which beat No. 19 Arizona and fell to No. 3 Michigan State last week, shot 53.1 percent as a team, hit nine 3-pointers and also got 15 points off the bench from sophomore guard Jalen Lindsey.

Hartford (3-5) was led in scoring by Jalen Ross, as the junior guard notched 21 points off the bench. The Hawks also got 11 points from junior guard Taylor Dyson.