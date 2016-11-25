Preview: Hartford at Rutgers

Undefeated Rutgers is finding all sorts of ways to extend its winning streak - and coach Steve Pikiell couldn't be happier. The Scarlet Knights look to run their season-opening winning streak to six games as they host Hartford in a Friday matinee.

Rutgers came out flat in Wednesday's game against North Texas, but rode timely shots and a mammoth rebounding advantage to a a 66-53 victory that left Pikiell beaming afterward. "You'll probably say this game was ugly, but I think it was beautiful," Pikiell told reporters. "We couldn't score and it didn't matter. I thought we were getting some good looks." Standout freshman Deshawn Freeman had 15 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Scarlet Knights, who finished with a 53-28 rebounding edge en route to their first 5-0 start since the 2000-01 season. Hartford dropped three straight games, most recently a 70-61 decision against Appalachian State on Wednesday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HARTFORD (1-4): Jalen Ross leads the Hawks in scoring at 23.2 points per game, but was held to 12 on 5-of-14 shooting while adding five turnovers against Appalachian State. Jason Dunne provided the lone highlight for Hartford, racking up 22 points and 10 rebounds to move into second place on the team in both categories (12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds). Jack Hobbs may be working his way into increased playing time as he's averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in only 18 minutes per game and has eight 3-pointers already after hitting 18 all of last season.

ABOUT RUTGERS (5-0): The Scarlet Knights found a variety of ways to overcome a 36.5-percent shooting performance against the Mean Green, hauling in a whopping 21 offensive rebounds that paced a 32-16 edge in points in the paint. Rutgers entered Thursday ranked fourth in the nation in rebounding at 49.4 per game, with Freeman (8.8), C.J. Gettys (6.2) and Mike Williams (5.4) leading the way. Nigel Johnson's 13.2 points per game lead four Scarlet Knights in double figures, but he went 0-for-3 from outside against North Texas and is 3-for-16 from beyond the arc through five games.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers has already outrebounded opponents by 25 or more twice this season.

2. Freeman is the first Scarlet Knights player with three double-doubles in his first five games since Kadeem Jack achieved the feat in 2013.

3. Hartford is shooting 80.9 percent from the free-throw line over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 70, Hartford 55