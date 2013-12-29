Preview: Hartford at Washington

Coach Lorenzo Romar is looking for continued growth from his young squad Sunday when Washington hosts Hartford in its final non-conference game before opening Pac-12 play at Arizona State on Jan. 2. “Conference season starts here pretty quickly – we’re on the road four out of the first six games – so we better grow up pretty quickly,” Romar told the Seattle Times. The Huskies have won three of their last four, including a 95-80 decision over Mississippi Valley State on Friday.

Washington has received a boost in its last two games from junior forward Desmond Simmons, who missed the team’s first 10 contests after having knee surgery on Nov. 7. Simmons gathered six rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench against Mississippi Valley State, and he could return to the starting lineup against the Hawks. Hartford’s biggest threat is junior forward Mark Nwakamma, who leads the Hawks in scoring (16.6) and rebounding (6.4) while shooting 53.6 percent from the field.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT HARTFORD (5-8): Nwakamma, a preseason All-America East selection, collected 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Hawks’ 66-56 win over St. Peter’s last Sunday. Point guard Yolonzo Moore II averages 10.7 points and Wes Cole is shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range for the Hawks, who were picked to finish fourth out of nine teams in the preseason America East coaches’ poll. Hartford commits too many turnovers (16.3 per game), but Nwakamma’s presence makes them a dangerous team.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-5): Romar has questioned his team’s focus in recent weeks, and he did it again following Friday’s victory over lowly Mississippi Valley State. Guard C.J. Wilcox, who ranks ninth on the school’s all-time scoring list, is averaging a team-high 20.3 points while shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range. The Huskies have been using a four-guard starting lineup, with 6-9 forward Perris Blackwell (12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds) doing the heavy lifting near the basket until Simmons is cleared to play additional minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies lead the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage at 76.5.

2. Hartford averages 7.2 3-pointers to lead the America East.

3. Washington is 88-11 in non-conference home games under Romar.

PREDICTION: Washington 87, Hartford 71