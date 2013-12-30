Washington 73, Hartford 67: C.J. Wilcox scored 23 points and Andrew Andrews added 19 as the Huskies withstood an upset bid by the visiting Hawks.

Desmond Simmons and Nigel Williams-Goss added 11 points apiece for Washington (8-5), which escaped with their second straight win after converting six consecutive free throws in the final minute. Wilcox made four 3-pointers and the Huskies finished 26-for-30 from the foul line.

Mark Nwakamma paced Hartford (5-9) with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Seattle native Nate Sikma added 16 points. The Hawks failed to record their first-ever win over a Pac-12 opponent despite shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 9-for-18 from 3-point range.

Wilcox converted three straight free throws to put Washington ahead 61-57 with five minutes left after Hartford guard Corban Wroe was called for a technical foul, but the Hawks responded with an 8-2 run and led 65-63 with 2:32 remaining. Washington answered with six straight points and never trailed again.

The Huskies, who open their Pac-12 schedule at Arizona State on Thursday, led 33-31 despite shooting 35.7 percent in the first half. Hartford entered the game as one of the worst rebounding teams in the America East conference, but the Hawks matched the Huskies’ 23 rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington improved to 89-11 in nonconference home games under coach Lorenzo Romar. … Nwakamma fouled out with 17 seconds remaining for Hartford, which was picked to finish fourth in the preseason America East coaches’ poll. … Hartford G Evan Cooper scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers.