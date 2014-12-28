Preview: Harvard at Arizona State

ArizonaState looks to win its second in a row heading into conference playwhen it hosts Harvard on Sunday afternoon. The Sun Devils are comingoff a 39-point blowout of Detroit in their last outing, which snappeda two-game losing streak for coach Herb Sendek’s squad. The Crimsonhave been off for a week, a lot of time to ponder their dismaloffensive performance in a loss to Virginia that saw Harvard shoot 16percent from the field with only eight field goals.TheSun Devils still are finding the right combination of players but onething is certain: UNLV transfer Savon Goodman is their bestplayer, as he’s averaging a team-high 17.7 pointsin 25 minutes in his three games since becoming eligible.Goodman comes into this one with two straight double-doubles, and his eight rebounds a contest also lead Arizona State. Harvard is led bysenior Wesley Saunders, who averages 18.3 points and is the onlydouble-figure scorer for the Crimson.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac 12 Network

ABOUT HARVARD (7-2): You have tothink Tommy Amaker has appealed to the pride of his team after itsugly loss to Virginia. The Crimson were just 1-of-20 from the fieldin the first half against the Cavaliers, with Saunders finishing withjust four points on 0-of-7 shooting from the field. Granted, Virginiais one of the better defenses in the country, but Amaker certainlyis going to look for a much better effort against Arizona State, whichallows opponents to shoot 41.6 percent from the field and score 64.6points a game.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (7-5): Sendekdid a little changing of his starting lineup after a triple-overtimeloss at home to Lehigh, shifting junior Gerry Blakes to the pointguard spot and putting Roosevelt Scott and Goodman into the startingfive. While Goodman shined in his starting debut, Blakes struggled abit with the move, especially when the Sun Devils were in the halfcourt,finishing with as many turnovers as he had assists (two). However, Sendek callsthe starting five his best defensive unit, and the team should have alittle more scoring with Blakes at point guard, as shown by his 13points in his first game at the position.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State F JonathanGilling has hit 29 3-pointers this year, compared to just five inside the arc.

2. Harvard ranks 257thin the country in scoring at 64.6 points per game.

3. The Sun Devils are 23-2 atWells Fargo Arena since the beginning of the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 72,Harvard 62