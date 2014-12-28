FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona State 55, Harvard 46
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 28, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona State 55, Harvard 46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Blakes scoring, first sentence, second graph.)

Arizona State 55, Harvard 46:Shaquielle McKissic scored 13 points to lead a balanced scoringattack as the Sun Devils held off the Crimson for a home win.Gerry Blakes had 13 points andsix rebounds for Arizona State (8-5), which dominated the boards,40-23. Savon Goodman had 10 points and eight rebounds, whileRoosevelt Scott added 10 points and six boards.

Wesley Saunders led Harvard (7-3)with 15 points, three assists and two steals, while Siyani Chamberschipped in with 10 points as the only other double-figure scorer. TheCrimson shot 36.4 percent from the field.

The first half was closethroughout, with neither team able to forge a significant lead.Harvard led by one with 5:32 to go when Arizona State went on a 10-2run, powered by a pair of McKissic 3-pointers, to go up seven, butChambers made a 3 in the final minute of the half to cut the deficitto 32-28 at the break.

Goodman scored the first twobaskets of the second half but again the Crimson stayed withinstriking distance throughout, trailing by four with 7:05 to play. TheSun Devils went on a quick 5-0 run go to up by nine with 4:26 to playon Goodman’s dunk, and Harvard could never make a serious run fromthere.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Saunders shot 7-of-15 from the field, but the other fourHarvard starters combined to go 4-of-17. … Every member of the ASUstarting five grabbed at least four rebounds. … The Sun Devils camein averaging 8.1 3-pointers per game but hit just 4-of-12 from beyondthe arc.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.