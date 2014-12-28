(Updated: CORRECTS Blakes scoring, first sentence, second graph.)

Arizona State 55, Harvard 46:Shaquielle McKissic scored 13 points to lead a balanced scoringattack as the Sun Devils held off the Crimson for a home win.Gerry Blakes had 13 points andsix rebounds for Arizona State (8-5), which dominated the boards,40-23. Savon Goodman had 10 points and eight rebounds, whileRoosevelt Scott added 10 points and six boards.

Wesley Saunders led Harvard (7-3)with 15 points, three assists and two steals, while Siyani Chamberschipped in with 10 points as the only other double-figure scorer. TheCrimson shot 36.4 percent from the field.

The first half was closethroughout, with neither team able to forge a significant lead.Harvard led by one with 5:32 to go when Arizona State went on a 10-2run, powered by a pair of McKissic 3-pointers, to go up seven, butChambers made a 3 in the final minute of the half to cut the deficitto 32-28 at the break.

Goodman scored the first twobaskets of the second half but again the Crimson stayed withinstriking distance throughout, trailing by four with 7:05 to play. TheSun Devils went on a quick 5-0 run go to up by nine with 4:26 to playon Goodman’s dunk, and Harvard could never make a serious run fromthere.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Saunders shot 7-of-15 from the field, but the other fourHarvard starters combined to go 4-of-17. … Every member of the ASUstarting five grabbed at least four rebounds. … The Sun Devils camein averaging 8.1 3-pointers per game but hit just 4-of-12 from beyondthe arc.