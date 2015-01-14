Preview: Harvard at Boston College

The brand of basketball in the Ivy League may not receive a ton of respect nationally, but don’t expect that sentiment to be shared by Boston College - especially when it comes to city rival Harvard. Losers of three straight overall, the Eagles will attempt to end a string of six consecutive losses to the defending Ivy League champions. Four of those defeats have come by double figures, including an average victory margin of 17.3 points over the last three seasons.

Boston College dropped to 0-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference following a 60-56 loss at Miami on Saturday and has lost two in a row at home, including a one-point overtime decision to Pittsburgh on Jan. 6. The Crimson extended their winning streak to three games with a 57-46 victory at Dartmouth on Saturday. Harvard already has faced one ACC team this season and tied an NCAA record for the fewest field goals in a half (one) in a 76-27 drubbing by Virginia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HARVARD (10-3): Coach Tommy Amaker refers to top reserve Corbin Miller as his ”sixth starter“ and the sophomore guard showed why against Dartmouth, coming off the bench to score 11 of his season-high 16 points in the first half to ignite the Crimson. “We like that rhythm that he brings off the bench,” Amaker said. “He’s a starter who just happens to come off the bench for us right now, and I think he likes that role.” Junior point guard Siyani Chambers’ ball-handling struggles continued with six turnovers.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-7): The Eagles showed some moxie in their latest setback, rallying from a 13-point second-half deficit, but a pair of missed free throws thwarted their comeback attempt. “The last 12 minutes of the game, I told the team, that’s the way we should play,” coach Jim Christian said. “We played free. We played with confidence.” Junior guard Olivier Hanlan, who is scoring a team-high 16.4 points per game, is averaging 19.7 in conference play, but No. 2 scorer Aaron Brown was limited to a season-low five versus Miami.

TIP-INS

1. Harvard started its current winning streak over BC in January 2009 - the first win in program history over a ranked opponent.

2. Hanlan is one of two players to rank among the top 10 in the ACC in scoring, assists and steals.

3. The Crimson have more turnovers than assists in six of their 13 games.

PREDICTION: Boston College 63, Harvard 61