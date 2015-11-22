Preview: Harvard at Boston College

Harvard and Boston College will meet for the eighth straight season and 49th time overall Sunday at Chestnut Hill. The Eagles snapped a six-game losing streak to the Crimson with a victory in Jim Christian’s first season as head coach and this year’s matchup features a pair of young teams looking to improve.

“Teams that want to be good, they have to understand what they need to do to win,” Christian told the media. “It’s pretty clear for us.” For the Eagles, who opened the season with victories over St. Francis (N.Y.) and Central Connecticut State, it’s defending on every possession and rebounding. For Harvard, it’s more about finding consistency on the offensive end. The Crimson have averaged a paltry 62 points while shooting below 40 percent as a team.

ABOUT HARVARD (1-2): One of the lone bright spots for the Crimson and ninth-year head coach Tommy Amaker has been the play of junior center Zena Edosomwan, who has averaged a double-double of 12.3 points and 12.3 rebounds, far above his totals from last season. Freshman guard Corey Johnson is the only other player averaging in double figures, but he has shot just 37 percent. “Looking at some of our shooters, I‘m not even sure how we stayed close,” Amaker, who has logged six-straight 20-win seasons, said after a loss at home to Massachusetts.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-0): The addition of senior Eli Carter, who is with his third school in four seasons after stops at Rutgers and Florida, and freshman Jerome Robinson, have paid instant dividends for the Eagles, whose last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2009. The duo has combined in the backcourt to account for 75 of the team’s 124 points and 30 of its 60 made baskets. “The first scrimmage, everything was going so fast, now everything is kind of slowing down for me,” the 6-5 Robinson told the media.

TIP-INS

1. The last time Boston College opened 2-0 was in 2009-10, the final season as head coach for Al Skinner, who also led the Eagles to their last 3-0 start in 2008-09.

2. The 31 rebounds by Edosomwan against Providence and UMass are the most by one player in back-to-back games in Amaker’s nine seasons.

3. The contest with Boston College is one of eight the Crimson will play against teams from New England, with games against MIT, UMass and Providence already in the books.

