Boston College 64, Harvard 57 (OT): Olivier Hanlan scored a game-high 17 points as the host Eagles ended a streak of six straight losses to the Crimson despite blowing an 11-point halftime lead.

Patrick Heckmann scored 14 points, Dennis Clifford had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Brown contributed 12 points as Boston College (8-7) halted a three-game losing streak. Heckmann buried a 3-pointer among his nine points in the final two minutes of overtime to help the Eagles pull away.

Wesley Saunders led the way with 15 points for Harvard, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Reserve Corbin Miller scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and Siyani Chambers chipped in 10 points.

Trailing by 11 points early in the second half, Miller buried three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in a 15-4 spurt to tie it at 39-39 with just under seven minutes remaining. A dunk by Evan Cummins gave the Crimson their first lead and Steve Moundou-Missi’s jumper with just under 2 1/2 minutes to play made it 47-45 in favor of Harvard, but Brown tied it with 19 seconds to play.

Back-to-back baskets by Hanlan put Boston College on top 53-49 with just over three minutes left in OT, but Chambers cut the lead to two with a little over a minute remaining before Heckmann knocked down a 3-pointer and added a dunk. Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers and the Eagles connected on 10 of their first 14 shots in building a 25-10 lead before the Crimson closed to 30-19 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clifford had his first double-double of the season as Boston College beat Harvard for the first time since December 2005. ... Crimson starting C Kenyatta Smith suffered a sprained knee early in the second half and did not return. ... The Eagles hit three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the contest but did not connect on another until Heckmann’s in overtime.