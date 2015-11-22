Boston College 69, Harvard 56

Graduate senior guard Eli Carter scored all of his 15 points in the second half, leading unbeaten Boston College to its third win, a 69-56 victory over local rival Harvard on Sunday at Silvio Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The win was BC’s second straight over Harvard, which had won the previous six games against the Eagles.

Carter, a transfer from Florida, scored 16 of his 18 in the second half in the previous game, a win over Central Connecticut, missed all three of his shots in the first half.

Carter and freshman forward Jerome Robinson came in averaging a combined 37.5 points per game. Neither scored in the first half and Robinson chipped in with six after the break.

Freshman guard Matt Milon led the Eagles, a team with 10 freshmen, with 16 points, while fellow rookie forward Ervins Meznieks had 12. Senior center Dennis Clifford scored only four points but pulled down 12 rebounds.

Forward/center Zena Edosomwan, who came in averaging 12.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, led the Crimson (1-3) with a career-high 20 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Freshmen guards Tom McCarthy and Corey Johnson posted 13 and 12 points, respectively. Johnson added five assists and four rebounds.

BC was 10 of 26 from 3-point range, making six of its first 11 in the second half, while Harvard hurt itself by going 9 of 23 from the foul line.