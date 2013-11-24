Preview: Harvard at Colorado

Colorado coach Tad Boyle is sure to remind his Buffaloes prior to hosting Harvard on Sunday a lesson they learned during a preseason workout program with the Navy SEALs. ”You do not rise to the occasion, you fall back to your level of preparation,‘’ Boyle told the Denver Post. “And our guys think they can rise to the occasion. And what happens is they fall back to their level of preparation.” Boyle is looking for a far better effort than he got in Colorado’s 76-68 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday when the Buffaloes allowed the Gauchos to shoot 50 percent from the field, and he started that process with an 8 a.m. practice Friday.

“I don’t want our players to have a sense of entitlement,” Boyle said. “I don’t want our players to feel they can just show up and play like this and it’s OK. We have to get better.” The Crimson have won their first four games - the latest an 86-68 verdict over Bryant on Wednesday - by an average of 25.5 points and were a unanimous choice to win their third straight Ivy League title in the preseason poll. “Maybe what’s going to teach them is somebody coming in here and hanging an ‘L’ on us, which if we played like we did (Thursday), it’s going to happen on Sunday,” Boyle said.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HARVARD (4-0): Wesley Saunders, a 6-5 junior swingman, is the Ivy League’s top returning scorer and leads the Crimson at 17.3 points per game while chipping in 5.3 rebounds. Sophomore guard Siyani Chambers, the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2012-13, averages 8.5 points and a team-best 4.8 assists for an offense which averages 80.8 points. Harvard is coached by Tommy Amaker, the former Duke standout who has led the Crimson to four straight 20-win seasons.

ABOUT COLORADO (5-1): The Buffaloes have won five straight with a blend of experience in the backcourt in junior tandem Spencer Dinwiddie and Askia Booker, and youthful exuberance up front led by Josh Scott. The 6-10 sophomore is averaging 12.7 points and a team-best 7.8 rebounds, and has the opportunity to dominate the smaller Crimson. Wesley Gordon, a 6-9 forward, leads a solid freshmen contingent and is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while playing 25.7 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado has struggled with its 3-point field goal defense, allowing opponents to make 38.2 percent, but Harvard is shooting only 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.

2. Dinwiddie leads the Buffaloes in scoring at 14.3 points per game while shooting only 38.1 percent from the field, but averages more than nine free throws and is shooting 85.5 percent from the line.

3. Harvard defeated Colorado for the first time in three tries 82-66 in the last encounter in 2010.

PREDICTION: Colorado 83, Harvard 80