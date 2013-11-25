(Updated: CORRECTS Moundou-Missi points in 3rd graph CORRECTS Casey points in 3rd graph CORRECTS Harvard rebounds in notes)

Colorado 70, Harvard 62: Josh Scott recorded six of his 12 points and seven of his 11 rebounds during a decisive 19-2 run in the second half as the host Buffaloes erased a nine-point deficit to defeat the Crimson.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points - including five during the spurt - and Xavier Johnson drilled consecutive 3-pointers among his 11 points to give Colorado the lead for good. Askia Booker scored 12 points while Wesley Gordon had 11 rebounds as Colorado (6-1) improved to 15-0 at home in November under coach Tad Boyle.

Steve Moundou-Missi registered 13 points and nine rebounds for Harvard (4-1), which shot 23.5 percent from the floor in the second half while going 1-for-11 from 3-point range. Siyani Chambers scored 12 points, Kyle Casey had 11 points and Laurent Rivard 10 for the Crimson.

Harvard scored 16 of the first 20 points and played Colorado even the rest of the half en route to a 42-30 lead at the break. The Crimson missed 10 of their first 11 shots in the second half while the Buffaloes were trimming the deficit to five after Askia Booker’s bucket with just under 16 minutes remaining.

Harvard led 50-41 with less than 11 minutes left before Colorado exploded to a 60-52 lead with 3:27 to go. Rivard hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 66-62 with 29 seconds left before the Crimson missed two chances to make it a one-possession game and the Buffaloes made four free throws in the final 18 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buffaloes improved to 50-7 at home in Boyle’s three-plus seasons. ... Harvard was 1-for-11 from the field during Colorado’s second-half run. ... The Buffaloes outrebounded the Crimson 46-29.