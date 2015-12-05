Preview: Harvard at Kansas

With heralded freshman Cheick Diallo now in the fold, Kansas has the look of a much more formidable squad. The sixth-ranked Jayhawks seek their fifth straight win when they take on Harvard at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Diallo made his much-anticipated debut in Tuesday’s 94-61 rout of Loyola Maryland, recording 13 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots while throwing down multiple dunks. “At first, I don’t know what I was doing. I was so excited. I turned the ball over so easily,” Diallo told reporters. “I was so excited, I didn’t know what I was doing. At the end of the game, I was playing so good.” Wayne Selden Jr. led Kansas with 18 points as the Jayhawks extended their home winning streak to 26 games, tied for the eighth-longest in school history. Harvard will be venturing out of New England for the first time and looking to end a two-game slide.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT HARVARD (2-5): Center Zena Edosomwan continued his breakout season with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds in an 80-71 loss to Northeastern on Wednesday. The junior star - who leads the Crimson in scoring (13.6) and rebounding (9.6) - has one glaring issue in his game, however, as he is just 15-of-34 from the line. Harvard entered Thursday ranked 343rd in the nation with a free-throw percentage of 56.7.

ABOUT KANSAS (5-1): Diallo’s presence only fortifies one of the country’s best offensive units, which has five others averaging in double figures, led by Selden (17.2). The junior has buried 16-of-22 3-pointers during a four-game hot streak and is tied with Jayhawks legend Paul Pierce for 20th on the school’s all-time list with 108. Kansas also has had some problems converting from the charity stripe, making just half of its 48 attempts over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas G Frank Mason III has 15 assists against two turnovers in a three-game stretch.

2. Jayhawks F Landen Lucas missed the win over Loyola with a sprained toe.

3. This marks the first ever meeting between the teams.

PREDICTION: Kansas 84, Harvard 69