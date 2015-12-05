No. 4 Kansas 75, Harvard 69

Junior guard Frank Mason scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and No. 4 Kansas survived a second-half scare with a 75-69 victory over Harvard on Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

Harvard, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first half, rallied to make it a game late.

Forward Weisner Perez tied it 56-56 on a pair of free throws with 7:35 left before KU used a run to build a lead. Forward Perry Ellis completed a three-point play with a layup and foul, and on the next possession, he rattled in a short jumper off a spin move in the lane to push the Jayhawks’ advantage to five.

The lead never dipped below three after that.

KU led 38-29 at halftime while failing to take full advantage of Harvard’s carelessness. The Crimson (2-6) turned it over 15 times in the opening 20 minutes but managed to stay close thanks to strong rebounding on both ends.

Ellis and sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham added 12 points each for KU (6-1).

It was the first meeting ever between the two schools. KU improved to 15-0 against Ivy League opponents and 96-4 against non-conference foes in coach Bill Self’s tenure.