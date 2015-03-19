Preview: Harvard vs. North Carolina

After an emotional, up-and-down regular season, No. 4 seed North Carolina begins play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against No. 13 seed Harvard in Jacksonville, Fla. The Tar Heels, who won 11 of 12 before losing four of six in the middle of the season, finished strong after the death of coaching legend Dean Smith and reach the finals of the ACC tournament. Despite a 90-82 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday, there is a sense that Roy Williams’ team is peaking at the right time.

“Even in ‘05 and in ‘09 when we won the National Championship we lost in the conference tournament,” Williams said after the loss to Fighting Irish when asked if he felt his team was jelling. “This team has a chance to make a really good run.” The first challenge will involve an experienced Crimson squad that has won a tournament game in each of the last two seasons and has appeared in the event four straight times, the first Ivy League program to do so since Princeton from 1989-92. Led by All-Ivy first team selection Wesley Saunders’ 22 points, Harvard got past Yale 53-51 in a play-in game to determine the league champion Saturday in Philadelphia.

ABOUT HARVARD (22-7): While Saunders gets the bulk of the praise - and rightly so after ranking in the top 10 in the Ivy League in points, rebounds, assists and steals - senior forward Steve Moundou-Missi has been the catalyst for the Crimson’s ability to shut down opponents. The conference’s Defensive Player of the Year has the athletic ability to defend multiple positions, which will help against North Carolina’s balanced inside-outside attack, and he seems to have come into his own on the offensive side as well, averaging 13.6 points over his last nine games. The Crimson had two games against ACC opponents this season, getting trounced 76-27 at Virginia before falling 64-57 in overtime at Boston College.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (24-11): Marcus Paige (17 points, six assists and two steals per game in ACC tournament) and Brice Johnson (18.3 points on 58.8 percent shooting) look primed for the Big Dance, but the Tar Heels’ chances of a long run may lie in the play of forward Kennedy Meeks. The sophomore, who ranked third behind Paige and Johnson on the team in scoring, missed the opener of the ACC tourney due to an illness and was held to single digits in the next three games. He has averaged 6.3 points - more than five below his season average - over the last six contests.

TIP-INS

1. After five straight appearances in which they reached at least the Elite Eight, the Tar Heels have been upended in the Round of 32 each of the last two seasons.

2. Saunders is averaging 15 points in his last four tournament games.

3. The teams have not met since 1971.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 73, Harvard 61