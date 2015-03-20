EditorsNote: updates 12th graf with UNC’s next opponent

North Carolina pulls out win over Harvard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- North Carolina freshman Justin Jackson was relatively quiet for the first 39 minutes of the Tar Heels’ second-round NCAA Tournament game against Harvard on Thursday night.

The final minute, however, was another story.

Jackson’s one-handed floater tied the game against the Crimson at 65-65 with 48 seconds left in the game and his uncontested lay-in 25 seconds later propelled the Tar Heels past the Crimson, 67-65, and into the third round.

The heartstopping win spared hoards of North Carolina fans who made the 450-mile trek from Raleigh on Thursday night a lot of heartache as the No. 4 seed Tar Heels barely survived No. 13 Harvard.

“I always think, ‘Next play.’ I had four stupid turnovers, but coach always talks about, ‘Next play,’ and that was the play. I just tried to step up and make something happen,” said Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward who admitted he envisioned the moment. “Before the game, it was like, ‘This is what we dream about.'”

North Carolina (25-11) squandered a 16-point second-half lead and watched as the Crimson stormed back to take a two-point edge with 1:15 to play after Harvard guard Siyani Chambers drilled a 3-pointer and was fouled by guard Marcus Paige. It was the Crimson’s first lead of the game.

But Jackson responded with the game-tying floater, and then after a Tar Heels stop on Harvard’s ensuing possession, Paige redeemed himself by zipping a pass down to Jackson, who dropped it in uncontested to give North Carolina the lead back for good.

Harvard star guard Wesley Saunders, who led the Crimson with 26 points Thursday, had a chance to play hero, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark, sealing the Tar Heels’ win.

“(The final shot) felt kind of good, and it just went off the backboard, and it was just demoralizing,” Saunders said. “But we came out and battled and we fought against a great team, and that’s all you can really ask for.”

North Carolina coach Roy Williams felt like asking for a scratch off after the game.

“I feel like I’ve won the lottery because (Harvard head coach) Tommy Amaker did a much better job with his team than I did with mine. We were extremely lucky,” Williams said. “It’s the luckiest I’ve ever felt after a basketball game in my entire life.”

North Carolina advances to Saturday’s third round, where the Tar Heels will face No. 5 seed Arkansas. The winner of that game moves on to the next stop for the West Regional on March 26 and 28 in Los Angeles, the hometown of Saunders.

But despite a monster night for Saunders, there will be no homecoming. Saunders did his part -- scoring Harvard’s first 10 points and 15 of its first 18 -- to prevent Thursday’s loss, which ended a two-game win streak for the Crimson in NCAA openers.

Saunders finished 8-of-14 from the field and also added five assists and four rebounds in the loss.

“We thought we had a strategy (to stop Wesley) but it didn’t work,” Williams said.

North Carolina also got a solid game from Paige, who finished with 12 points and six assists. Forward Kennedy Meeks chipped in 10 points and eight boards. UNC shot 7 percent from 3-point land, going 5-of-7, including 2-of-2 from Jackson.

Harvard’s only other double-figure scorer was Chambers with 13 points. Crimson forward Steve Moundou-Missi chipped in six points, five rebounds and three steals.

“(The loss) is really deflating,” Amaker said. “But we certainly gave everything we had in the second half and how we battled and showed a lot of poise, and I thought a lot of toughness to make this a nail-biter right down to the stretch.”

Harvard (22-8) was making its fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, becoming just the third Ivy League school to ever reach the Big Dance four times in a row. The Crimson seemed overmatched from the outset against the ACC runner-ups and quickly fell behind by 14 points just 10 minutes into the game.

UNC took a 36-25 lead into halftime after the balanced attack of the Tar Heels raced to a 21-7 lead. Eight different players scored buckets early for the Tar Heels, but their offense cooled after that and they made just six field goals from the field prior to intermission.

Saunders was doing his best to keep the Crimson in the game, but North Carolina was able to cool him off -- albeit, temporarily. After Saunders was fouled on a 3-pointer with six minutes left before intermission -- making all three free throws -- UNC’s defense clamped down and held the unanimous Ivy League first-teamer scoreless for the rest of the half.

Luckily for Harvard, the rest of the offense came alive after Saunders went quiet as the Crimson trimmed the deficit to 26-23 with 3:42 left on a 3-pointer by Chambers.

UNC, however, closed the half on a 10-2 run, including seven points from forward Isaiah Hicks, who finished with nine points, three rebounds and a block in the win.

Harvard didn’t help its cause and shot just 28 percent from the field in the first half. The Crimson were also outrebounded 36-26 for the game -- although, they were money from the foul line, going 18-of-20.

“At the end of the day, we have to keep teams off the foul line,” Paige said. “Those are free opportunities. Those are two things we need to change (before our next game).”

NOTES: The all-time series between UNC and Harvard now favors the Tar Heels, who have won three straight following Thursday night’s victory. Harvard’s two wins in the series came in 1925 and 1926. ... UNC has played 153 total games in the NCAA Tournament and has the second-most wins in history (110), but Thursday was the first time the Tar Heels had played a tourney game in Jacksonville. ... Harvard got into the field by beating Yale in a one-game playoff to win its fifth straight Ivy League title. ... UNC head coach Roy Williams won a game in the first round for the 25th consecutive time.