Preview: Harvard vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma probably won’t be taking anything for granted Friday when the No. 3 Sooners meet Harvard in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Oklahoma escaped with an 84-81 victory against Hawaii in the semifinals after blowing a 16-point first-half lead and can’t afford to glide against a Harvard team that looked impressive while beating Auburn by 18 points in the other semifinal.

Buddy Hield continues to be the talk of the tournament and he’ll receive national exposure on a popular day for basketball junkies. He scored another 27 points against Hawaii, giving him 115 points in the last four games, and continues to light it up from long distance, as he’s 17-for-30 from beyond the 3-point arc in that stretch. Just as impressive, he showed his coolness down the stretch against Hawaii, making all four of his free throws in the last 1:42, the final two with 12 seconds left that stretched the lead back to four. Hield and the Sooners will face a tough test against the Crimson, who limited Auburn to 30 percent shooting from the floor and tightened the knot as the game wore along, forcing the Tigers to miss 17 of their last 18 field-goal attempts.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT HARVARD (5-6): The name of the game is defense for the Crimson, but they’ll likely have to score more than the 69 points they did against Auburn to beat Oklahoma. Harvard leading scorer and rebounder Zena Edosomwan, perhaps a bit heavy-legged after playing 40 minutes in Tuesday’s first-round overtime win against BYU, was held to 13 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes against Auburn, but the 6-foot-9, 245-pound center should be better rested for the final after getting Thursday off. Fellow starting forward Evan Cummins, in his fourth year with the Crimson, has suddenly become a hot commodity after producing career highs of 13 points and five assists in the semifinal win.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (10-0): One player who will be looking to improve for the Sooners is starting point guard Jordan Woodard, who finished with nine points against Hawaii on 1-for-5 shooting and had as many turnovers as assists (three) in 32 minutes. He also picked up his fourth foul with 6:56 left and was the main defender most of the game on Roderick Bobbitt, who scored 32 points for the Rainbows. Ryan Spangler hasn’t done much since arriving on the Islands either, finishing in single digits in points and rebounds after arriving averaging double figures in both.

TIP-INS

1. Khadeem Lattin, a 6-9 starting sophomore forward for Oklahoma, is coming off career highs in points (17), steals (two) and minutes (27) against Hawaii.

2. Spangler began his college career at Gonzaga and led the Big 12 in rebounding (9.3) his first season at Oklahoma in 2013-14.

3. Harvard is 8-0 all-time in regular season tournament games under coach Tommy Amaker.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 72, Harvard 65