FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 3 Oklahoma 83, Harvard 71
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 26, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

No. 3 Oklahoma 83, Harvard 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 3 Oklahoma 83, Harvard 71

Guard Buddy Hield scored 34 points, and No. 3 Oklahoma broke open a tight game early in second half en route to an 83-71 win over Harvard on Friday in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Oklahoma opened the second half with a 17-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hield that put the Sooners ahead 50-35. Point guard Jordan Woodard added a pair of 3-pointers early in the second, as Oklahoma took command.

Harvard answered with a 12-0 run to get back into the game, but never regained the lead. Hield converted a three-point play with three minutes left to help the Sooners fend off Harvard’s last challenge.

Harvard center Zena Edosomwan led the Crimson (5-7) with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Woodard scored a career-high 28 points, and guard Isaiah Cousins scored seven points to reach 1,000 points for his career.

Harvard led 37-35 at halftime, behind 13 points and eight rebounds from Edosomwan. It was the first time the Sooners have trailed at halftime this season.

The Sooners (11-0) are one of five remaining unbeaten teams Division I, along with No. 1 Michigan State, No. 6 Xavier, No. 18 SMU and No. 25 South Carolina. Oklahoma is off to its best start since the Blake Griffin-led 2008-09 Sooners won their first 12 games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.