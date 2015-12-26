No. 3 Oklahoma 83, Harvard 71

Guard Buddy Hield scored 34 points, and No. 3 Oklahoma broke open a tight game early in second half en route to an 83-71 win over Harvard on Friday in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Oklahoma opened the second half with a 17-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Hield that put the Sooners ahead 50-35. Point guard Jordan Woodard added a pair of 3-pointers early in the second, as Oklahoma took command.

Harvard answered with a 12-0 run to get back into the game, but never regained the lead. Hield converted a three-point play with three minutes left to help the Sooners fend off Harvard’s last challenge.

Harvard center Zena Edosomwan led the Crimson (5-7) with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Woodard scored a career-high 28 points, and guard Isaiah Cousins scored seven points to reach 1,000 points for his career.

Harvard led 37-35 at halftime, behind 13 points and eight rebounds from Edosomwan. It was the first time the Sooners have trailed at halftime this season.

The Sooners (11-0) are one of five remaining unbeaten teams Division I, along with No. 1 Michigan State, No. 6 Xavier, No. 18 SMU and No. 25 South Carolina. Oklahoma is off to its best start since the Blake Griffin-led 2008-09 Sooners won their first 12 games.