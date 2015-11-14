Preview: Harvard at Providence

Providence lost three of its top four scorers from last season but managed to keep Kris Dunn from bolting for the NBA draft. Dunn, who was tabbed as a possible lottery pick in last June’s draft, and the Friars will begin the 2015-16 campaign by hosting Harvard on Saturday.

Dunn won Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year last season and was named a preseason All-American by several different publications while being tabbed as the preseason Player of the Year by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, but Providence lacks experience behind its star. “We have to develop our team with a lot of new players and totally new roles,” Friars coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal. “That only comes with game experience. I think we can score with the guy we have with the ball (Dunn) and guys around him buying into their roles.” Dunn and the inexperienced Providence team will be going up against a Harvard squad looking to tie the Ivy League record with its sixth straight conference title. The Crimson, who picked up a 59-39 win over MIT in the opener on Friday, return 10 letter winners from last year but were still picked to finish fourth by the Ivy League media.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Network

ABOUT HARVARD (1-0): The Crimson are enjoying the best stretch in program history under head coach Tommy Amaker, who is hoping to guide his team to 20 or more wins for the seventh straight season. Harvard made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year last spring but lost its top three scorers in Wesley Saunders (16.6 points), Siyani Chambers (9.9) and Steve Moundou-Missi (9.6). Seniors Evan Cummins and Agunwa Okolie and juniors Zena Edosomwan and Corbin Miller are expected to step up and fill the holes.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (2014-15: 22-12): The Friars are trying to make their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1972-74. The big loss for Providence was the departure of forward LaDontae Henton, who led the team in rebounding in each of his four seasons and was the team’s leading scorer at an average of 19.7 points in 2014-15. Cooley is hoping to cover that loss with sophomore Rodney Bullock, who sat out all last season due to a leg injury but looked strong in exhibition play with 18 points in a win over Stonehill.

TIP-INS

1. Dunn’s 247 assists last season rank second in Providence history.

2. Harvard freshman G Tommy McCarthy led the team with 12 points on Friday.

3. Amaker’s winning percentage of .764 since taking over as head coach in the 2009-10 season is the 11th highest in the country over that span.

PREDICTION: Providence 81, Harvard 75