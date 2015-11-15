Providence 76, Harvard 64

Kris Dunn scored a career-high 32 points and Providence opened the campaign with a 76-64 win against Harvard on Saturday night in Providence, R.I.

Dunn converted 11 of his 26 field-goal attempts and also hit nine free throws on his way to the mark which eclipsed his previous career high of 27 - set on Jan. 29 last season against DePaul. Dunn, the Big East preseason Player of the Year, added eight steals, six rebounds and five assists.

Rodney Bullock added 20 points for the Friars (1-0) on 8-of-14 shooting and Ryan Fazekas also was in double digits with 10 points.

Guard Corey Johnson led Harvard (0-1) with 17 points and forward Zena Edosomwan had a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Providence shot 39.7 percent to Harvard’s 45.3 percent, but the Friars attempted 15 more free throws than the Crimson and converted 11 more free throws.

Harvard outrebounded the Friars 40-36, but turned the ball over 22 times.