Preview: Harvard vs. Stanford

Stanford tips off the Jerod Haase era Friday as the former Kansas star leads the Cardinal to Shanghai, China, to face Harvard in the season opener for both teams. Haase was hired from UAB to replace Johnny Dawkins after last-season’s injury-plagued Stanford team finished ninth in the Pac-12 and lost in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Cardinal were picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll but have reason for optimism with 10 of their top 11 scorers returning from a year ago. Stanford enters the season at full strength, which wasn’t the case last season as starting point guard Robert Cartwright missed the entire year with a broken arm and forward Reid Travis played just eight games because of a stress reaction in his left leg. The 6-foot-8 Travis averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds before the injury and will be a key part of this season’s frontcourt, which includes junior Michael Humphrey and 6-foot-11 freshman Trevor Stanback. The Cardinal will be tested early by a Harvard team that has reached the NCAA Tournament four times in the past five years and was picked to finish second in the Ivy League preseason media poll.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT HARVARD (2015-16: 14-16): The Crimson took a step back last season as point guard Siyani Chambers missed the entire year with a torn ACL, but the senior appeared fully healthy in last Thursday’s 78-63 exhibition win over MIT with nine points, four assists and four rebounds. The veteran squad includes big man Zena Edosomwan (12 double-doubles last season) and senior guard Corbin Miller, who ranks seventh in program history with 146 career 3-pointers. Guard Bryce Aiken had a team-high 17 points and five rebounds in the exhibition victory and could see extensive playing time as a freshman.

ABOUT STANFORD (2015-16: 15-15): The Cardinal lost leading scorer Rosco Allen but have the pieces in place to contend for a conference title if Travis and Cartwright can regain their pre-injury form while freshmen forwards Stanback and Kodye Pugh make an immediate impact. Haase also will need to see continued growth from promising wings Marcus Sheffield and Dorian Pickens, who averaged 15.5 points over the final eight games last season. The starting backcourt features Cartwright along with senior guard Marcus Allen, who averaged 11.1 points and 1.4 steals last season but shot 24 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won 26 of its last 28 season openers.

2. Harvard is 7-2 in season openers under coach Tommy Amaker.

3. Washington beat Texas 77-71 in last season’s Pac-12 China Game, which marked the first collegiate or professional regular-season contest in China.

PREDICTION: Stanford 74, Harvard 63