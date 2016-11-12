Stanford holds off Harvard in Shanghai, China

Stanford's Reid Travis, who played just eight games a season ago because of a leg injury, scored a game-high 24 points in an 80-70 win over Harvard in a game played in Shanghai, China, on Friday night.

Four Stanford players scored in double figures, with Michael Humphrey finishing with 15 points, and Dorian Pickens and Marcus Allen each with 10 points.

The win gave Jerod Haase a successful debut as Stanford's new head coach after four years at the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Stanford limited Harvard to just 37 percent shooting, including 23 percent from the 3-point line. Stanford, however, was just 1-for-6 from the 3-point line.

Stanford had a 67-56 lead with 5:08 left in the game before Harvard made a late run to cut it to 67-61, but Stanford withstood the challenge late by hitting a pair of free throws, an Allen dunk and Allen layup.

Stanford broke what was a close game by outscoring Harvard 9-2 in a three-minute stretch early in the second half. But Harvard slowly came back for its first of two runs to get back in it. Harvard cut the lead to 47-41 with 12:18 left.

Stanford held a 30-28 halftime lead.

Bryce Aiken led Harvard with 21 points but shot just 5-for-15 from the floor.

Harvard's senior leader Siyani Chambers fell to the floor with 17.4 seconds left in the game. He grimaced, but after a few moments got up and limped off the court under his own power. He finished with 12 points.