Harvard 71, Texas Christian 50: Laurent Rivard scored 15 points - all on 3-pointers - and the Crimson rolled over the Horned Frogs in the championship game of the Great Alaska Shootout.

It was a disastrous night for TCU (4-3), which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end and lost two of its top players to injuries. Leading scorer Amric Fields was diagnosed with a broken wrist and freshman star Brandon Parrish was sent for X-rays on his wrist after both were hurt in the first half.

Harvard (7-1) got 11 points and seven rebounds from Jonah Travis and Wesley Saunders added with four points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals. The Horned Frogs were led by Kyan Anderson with 20 points and Jarvis Ray added 13.

The Crimson scored the game’s first eight points and were never challenged. Rivard had a dozen in the first half and Harvard led by as many as 29 points in before settling for a 48-25 lead at the break.

TCU used a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 55-40 with 13:31 to play but Siyani Chambers knocked down a 3-pointer to end the run. The Horned Frogs never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fields entered the game averaging 16.3 points while Parrish had scored in double figures five times this season. ... The Crimson’s only loss was a 70-62 decision at Colorado. ...Harvard’s Evan Cummins recorded 10 points, six blocks and five rebounds off the bench.