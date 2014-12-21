Preview: Harvard at Virginia

Virginia is making its way up the rankings on the strength of its stifling defense and will try to run its winning streak to 11 straight to start the season when it hosts Harvard on Sunday. The fifth-ranked Cavaliers are among the nation’s leaders in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 48.1 points, and run an efficient offense behind guard Justin Anderson. The Crimson have won six straight and are coming off a 13-day layoff.

Virginia shook off the rust from its own exam break against Cleveland State on Thursday in a 70-54 victory. The Cavaliers held the Vikings scoreless for a stretch of more than 10 minutes in the first half and held their opponent under 70 points for the 16th consecutive game dating back to last season. Harvard was enjoying some stout defense of its own before the break, holding its last three opponents to an average of 51.3 points.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA (10-0): Anderson averaged 7.6 points his freshman year and increased minimally to 7.8 as a sophomore before taking a leap as a junior this season. “A lot of credit goes to the coaching staff,” Anderson told reporters. “My first couple years we had a few offenses, but all summer long we prepared with the same offense and kept everything consistent and the coaches gave us a chance to really gel in that offense.” Anderson is up to 15.8 points this season and is shooting 57 percent from the field, including 58.8 percent from beyond the arc.

ABOUT HARVARD (7-1): The Crimson needed double overtime to survive their only other true road test, earning a 64-52 win over Vermont on Dec. 6, and are beginning a stretch of six of seven away from campus. Harvard last took the court in a 70-56 win over Boston University on Dec. 8, when Wesley Saunders set the tone with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. The senior guard is averaging 20.1 points while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won 16 straight home games, 15 by double figures.

2. Saunders is the only player averaging double figures for the Crimson and leads the team in 3-point percentage at 46.7.

3. Cavaliers F Anthony Gill has scored in double figures in six straight games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 62, Harvard 51