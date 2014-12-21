Virginia shuts down Harvard, wins by 49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Arms folded with a blank stare on his face, Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker knew it was going to be a long day as he glanced up at the scoreboard and found his team trailing by double-digits just minutes into the first half.

Meanwhile, a sold out crowd of 14,593 fans at John Paul Jones Arena gave their Cavaliers a standing ovation as Amaker called a timeout with Virginia leading by 20 points.

It was just a microcosm of what was to come as sixth-ranked Virginia sent Harvard and Amaker home with a sour taste in their mouths right before the holidays with a 76-27 dismantling of the Crimson Sunday afternoon.

“I think we were sharp,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “Harvard is a lot better than what they showed. Defensively we were really ready and I have great respect for Harvard. You could see it, they were sluggish and had one of their poorer games.”

The Crimson ran into a Virginia (11-0) squad that is playing some of the best basketball in the nation and is off to its best start in 22 years.

“It was a very disappointing effort by our team,” Amaker said. “Nonetheless, an outstanding job by Virginia. I thought they were terrific in every facet of the game.”

Center Mike Tobey played his premier game of the season for the Cavaliers as he scored 15 points, all in the first half, on 6-of-7 shooting. His previous high was 14 in Virginia’s win over Maryland. He also pulled down 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon also scored 15 points and added six rebounds and six assists.

“I think we are playing a really high level right now,” Brogdon said. “We have guys that have all bought in to our system and our defense leads to our offense. Coach Bennett has given us the confidence to go out there and shoot the ball with confidence.”

Three other Cavaliers scored at least eight points as they had 11 players score for the game.

“Sometimes it’s hard when you’re not scoring, to have that defensive energy,” Amaker said. “On the other end you start to sulk and hang your head a little bit and that’s normal, its human nature.”

Virginia took its largest lead of the game of 49 points at the 3:51 mark and held on to that advantage for the remainder of the contest as they shot 60 percent from the field and knocked down six of their 11 3-pointers.

Harvard (7-2) broke a drought of 19 straight missed field goals that spanned over a 19:53 stretch with a layup by forward Steve Moundou-Missi at the 16:38 mark of the second half. It finished the game 8-for-50 from the floor with its lone bright spot coming in the fashion of back-to-back 3-pointers by guard Corbin Miller in the second half.

“I challenged our guys to not let (Harvard) get anything easy,” Bennett said. “I thought the few easy ones they got, they struggled. It’s hard to be in that spot and I just challenged our guys to play hard and have respect how Harvard has played.”

The Crimson’s leading scorer, guard Wesley Saunders, who entered the game averaging 20 points per game, was held to just four points, all from the free throw line, as he was 0-for-7 from the floor.

Harvard’s only field goal of the first half came at the 16:31 mark on a layup by forward Zena Edosomwan. The rest of the Crimson’s points in the half came from the foul line where they were 6 of 12. The Crimson’s one made field goal in the half tied the NCAA record for fewest made field goals in a half in the shot clock era.

Saunders scored four points to lead Harvard in the first half.

Tobey scored the first nine points of the game for the Cavaliers and finished the half with 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

Virginia started the game on an 11-2 run and never looked back as they shot 61.5 percent in the half and made all five of their free-throw attempts.

NOTES: This was the first ever meeting between the two schools. ... This is Virginia’s first 11-0 start since the 1992-93 season. ... Harvard G Wesley Saunders is the only player in the nation currently averaging at least 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game. ... Virginia currently has three players averaging at least 12 points per game. ... Virginia has won 17 straight home games with 16 of them being by double-digits. ... Virginia hosts Davidson next Tuesday while Harvard travels to play Arizona State on Sunday. Harvard’s 16 percent from the floor was the lowest FG percentage by a Virginia opponent.