(Updated: Light editing throughout)

Harvard 53, Yale 51: Steve Moundou-Missi knocked down the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds as the Crimson edged the Bulldogs in the Ivy League playoff in Philadelphia.

Wesley Saunders scored 22 points to move past Jeremy Lin on the all-time scoring list for Harvard (22-7), which is heading to its fourth straight NCAA Tournament. Moundou-Missi finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for the Crimson, who are the first Ivy League team to make four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament since Princeton from 1989-92.

Justin Sears scored 13 points to lead Yale (22-10), which was looking for its first NCAA Tournament bid since 1962. Javier Duren added 12 points but had a driving layup attempt at the buzzer fall off the side of the rim for the Bulldogs.

Saunders capped a 13-0 spurt with a pair of free throws to put Harvard in front 40-32 with 11 1/2 minutes to play, and the advantage was nine points with six minutes remaining. Yale responded with a 12-2 run to take the lead with 1:46 left and it was knotted at 51-51 before Moundou-Missi buried a jumper from the top of the key with 7.2 seconds left to win it.

Sears’ eight points helped Yale take a four-point lead into the break and it was a 32-27 advantage for the Bulldogs after Duran’s basket with just under 15 minutes left. Saunders converted a three-point play and drained 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in a personal 9-0 spurt that gave Harvard its first lead of the second half at 36-32 with 13 minutes remaining.