Preview: Hawaii vs. Maryland

Hawaii continues its extended road trip Sunday as the 13th-seeded Rainbow Warriors take on No. 5 Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s South Region in Spokane, Wash. The Rainbow Warriors, who have been on the mainland since March 1, upset No. 4 California 77-66 in Friday’s first round while Maryland built an 18-point lead over No. 12 South Dakota State before holding on for a 79-74 victory.

Forward Jake Layman tied a career high with 27 points and guard Melo Trimble added 19 to pace the Terrapins, who were 3-5 in their final eight games before the tournament but can reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003 with a win over the opportunistic Rainbow Warriors. Maryland shot 51.1 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the foul line against the Jackrabbits and will need a repeat performance against Hawaii, which is riding high following its first NCAA Tournament victory in school history. The Rainbow Warriors led the Big West in steals and play the type of tenacious defense that could create trouble for a Maryland team that ranked 11th in the Big Ten in turnover margin at minus-1.7. The game features a pair of top point guards in Trimble and Hawaii’s Roderick Bobbitt, who scored 17 points in the win over Cal.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT HAWAII (28-5): Big West player of the year Stefan Jankovic battled foul trouble and was limited to 16 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes against Cal, but the Rainbow Warriors still managed to set a new single-season mark for wins while forcing 16 turnovers. Hawaii, which beat Long Beach State in the Big West tournament title game to clinch its first trip to the Big Dance since 2002, will need a complete game from Jankovic in order to keep the taller Terrapins off the glass. The Rainbow Warriors are a poor shooting team from 3-point range but feature a veteran backcourt in Bobbitt, Quincy Smith and Aaron Valdes, the team’s second-leading rebounder.

ABOUT MARYLAND (26-8): Inconsistency remains the biggest issue surrounding the Terrapins, who began the season with a 15-1 mark and boast one of the nation’s most talented and balanced rosters but fell to a fifth seed after losing several close games late in the season. The stellar frontline includes 6-foot-11 freshman Diamond Stone along with Layman, a 6-foot-9 senior who made five 3-pointers and was 7-of-11 shooting against South Dakota State. “The last four weeks he’s gotten a lot more aggressive and he’s just so confident in shooting the basketball,” coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. “He’s playing with poise and great pace.”

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 to face either ninth-seeded Connecticut or No. 1 Kansas in Louisville on March 24.

2. Maryland G Rasheed Sulaimon averages 11.0 points but has failed to reach double figures in six of the last seven contests.

3. Hawaii is 23-0 when outrebounding its opponent.

PREDICTION: Maryland 74, Hawaii 67