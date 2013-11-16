Preview: Hawaii at Missouri

Missouri has enough backcourt size and scoring ability to give visiting Hawaii trouble when they meet Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., but look for the Warriors to counter with a similar advantage up front. Jabari Brown was a preseason All-SEC pick for the Tigers and is off to a good start with 19 and 17 points in the first two games. Earnest Ross is built like a tight end at 6-5, 228 pounds and Tulsa transfer Jordan Clarkson is another 6-5 guard who scored a career-high 31 points in Tuesday’s win against Southern Illinois.

Hawaii is led by 6-8 forwards Christian Standhardinger and Isaac Fotu. Standhardinger is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds. Fotu (16.7 points, nine rebounds) passed up a chance to play professionally in his native New Zealand and return to Hawaii, where he was the Big West Co-Freshman of the Year last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Kansas City/Midwest-Plus (Missouri)

ABOUT HAWAII (2-1): The Warriors added another proven scorer this season in junior college transfer Garrett Nevels, a Los Angeles product who scored 26 points in Tuesday’s loss against New Mexico State. Nevels averaged 19.8 points last season at Mt. San Antonio College in California while also leading the team in rebounding (5.6) and 3-pointers (49). He’s shooting 9-for-15 from long distance this season, but only 5-for-19 from inside the arc.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-0): Despite his size, 12 of the 18 shot attempts by Ross this season have come from 3-point range. Ross has the type of broad shoulders that would serve him well down low against smaller guards. He also seems to be losing his touch at the free-throw line, shooting 6-for-12 from the stripe this season after dropping to 70.8 percent last season following his 79.3 clip as a sophomore at Auburn.

TIP INS

1. The Tigers are 40-6 in November since 2006.

2. Missouri F Tony Criswell, who averaged 5.2 points last season, is a game-time decision as he waits to be cleared for violating team rules.

2. Tigers coach Frank Haith is serving the third game of a five-game suspension for misconduct while coaching at Miami.

PREDICTION: Missouri 81, Hawaii 75