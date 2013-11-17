(Updated: Minor edits)

Missouri 92, Hawaii 80: Jabari Brown matched his career high with 23 points as the host Tigers found their footing in the second half at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Jordan Clarkson added 13 points for Missouri (3-0), winners of its first three games for the fifth consecutive season. Earnest Ross, the third starting guard along with Brown and Clarkson, finished with 12 points and Tony Criswell produced 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Christian Standhardinger scored 22 points and Garrett Nevels had 17 for Hawaii (2-2). Keith Shamburger added 12 points, Brandon Spearman contributed 11 points and Isaac Fotu finished with nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Missouri trailed by one at the half despite shooting 58.1 percent from the floor. The Rainbow Warriors were aided by 18 trips to the free-throw line, resulting in 16 points, while the Tigers shot 6-for-11 from the stripe.

Missouri opened the second half on an 11-2 run to move ahead 56-48. Hawaii got back within two on a couple occasions but an 8-2 run seemed to take the wind out of the road-weary Rainbow Warriors as they were unable to get any closer than six the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers were playing their first game at the Sprint Center since winning the Big 12 Tournament title in 2012. … Criswell, the third returning scorer for Missouri, made his season debut after missing the first two games for violating team rules …. Missouri coach Frank Haith served the third game of a five-game suspension for misconduct while coaching at Miami (Fla.).