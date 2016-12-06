Preview: Hawaii vs. Seton Hall

Seton Hall and Hawaii will face off Tuesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu as part of a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks. The Pirates are an offensive machine, while the Rainbow Warriors are outside the top 250 in terms of scoring average on the young season.

The Pirates have reached 90 points four times this season and set a season high for scoring in Thursday's 95-71 triumph against Columbia. Myles Powell made a career-high seven 3-poiners in 10 chances and is averaging 14.3 points, good for third among the team's four double-digit scorers. Khadeen Carrington (21-point average) made 8-of-11 shots for 17 points versus Columbia, while Angel Delgado also was 8-of-11 as his 19-point effort helped raise his scoring average to 12.9 points. Desi Rodriguez chipped in 15 points and is averaging 17, giving Hawaii an assortment of offensive weapons to contend with as it tries to defend the Pirates.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT HAWAII (4-3): The Rainbow Warriors are the 271st-ranked team in the nation in terms of scoring (69.6 points) entering the week, although they do have four double-digit scorers thus far. Noah Allen (16.3 points) leads the way, although the UCLA transfer is aiming to improve from his 1-of-7 performance the last time out. Gibson Johnson scored a team-high 13 points in that outing - a 20-point win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff - and is averaging 10.9 points while making 57.1 percent of his shots.

ABOUT SETON HALL (5-2): The Pirates have an impressive starting lineup, but their bench also offers a quality scoring option in sophomore forward Michael Nzei. The Nigeria native is averaging 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds and is shooting 78.3 percent (18-of-23) on the season. On the downside, Nzei shoots 53.8 percent from the foul line for a Seton Hall squad that collectively shoots 64.6 percent from the stripe with only Powell (18-of-20) proving to be totally reliable from the line.

TIP-INS

1. Carrington has scored at least 17 points in every game this season.

2. After nearly averaging a double-double last season (9.9 points, 9.3 rebounds), Delgado has taken those numbers north a bit to average 12.9 points and 10.3 rebounds in what is turning into a fantastic junior campaign.

3. Seton Hall is 5-0 when scoring at least 82 points and 0-2 when it falls short of that mark.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 73, Hawaii 59