Delgado, Carrington pace Seton Hall past Hawaii

Angel Delgado recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Seton Hall to a 68-57 victory over Hawaii on Tuesday night at Bloch Arena in Honolulu.

It was the second win in a row for the Pirates (6-2), who finish off their trip to the Pearl Harbor Invitational with a game against California on Wednesday night.

Delgado entered the game averaging a double-double (12.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game). The junior forward got to his 16 points with a 7-for-10 showing from the field, and went only 2-for-10 from the foul line.

Seton Hall's leading scorer Khadeen Carrington again led the team with 19 points and hit three of his four 3-point attempts. Junior guard Desi Rodriguez and senior guard Madison Jones were both in double figures for the Pirates, evenly splitting 22 points.

The Pirates shot 48.1 percent from the field and hit 46.2 percent of their 3-pointers, but knocked down only 12 of their 25 free throws.

Meanwhile, Hawaii struggled offensively at 32.1 percent shooting from the field and had 18 turnovers which turned into 25 Seton Hall points.

The Warriors (4-4) stayed within striking distance until the nine-minute mark of the second half when Seton Hall went on a 20-9 run to open a 17-point lead.

Sophomore guard Brocke Stepteau led Hawaii with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Junior forward Gibson Johnson added 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Hawaii closes out the Pearl Harbor Invitational with a contest against Princeton on Wednesday night. Princeton fell to Cal 62-51 on Tuesday.