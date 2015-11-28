Preview: Hawaii at Texas Tech

Texas Tech did not get off to a great start in Puerto Rico but was happy with its trip overall and brought some momentum back home. The Red Raiders attempt to post their third consecutive win when they begin an eight-game homestand by hosting Hawaii on Saturday.

A loss to then-No. 16 Utah in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off opener started things on a down note, but Texas Tech ripped off back-to-back wins over major-conference competition in Mississippi State and Minnesota to secure fifth place in the tournament. Senior guard Devaugntah Williams scored in double figures in each of the first four games and went 7-of-13 from the field en route to 21 points in the 81-68 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Williams (4-of-19) lost his 3-point stroke in Puerto Rico but the rest of the lineup went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc in Sunday’s triumph while Williams slashed to the paint. The Rainbow Warriors are making their first trip to the mainland after ripping off four straight home wins to begin the campaign.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports

ABOUT HAWAII (4-0): The Rainbow Warriors are looking sharp offensively in the early going and enter Saturday shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Junior guard Aaron Valdes leads the charge at an average of 17 points and scored 20 on 8-of-9 shooting as Hawaii closed out its season-opening, four-game homestand with a 99-74 win over Nicholls State on Monday. Stefan Jankovic (51.4 percent) joins Valdes (58.5) with a hot-shooting start and is second on the team in scoring (13.8) while setting the pace in rebounding at 8.3.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-1): The Red Raiders were within three points at the half before falling off the pace against Utah and nearly let a halftime lead slip away against Mississippi State in a 74-72 triumph before putting together a solid second half against Minnesota. ”I felt like coach did a great job keeping us focused,“ Williams told reporters. ”At halftime, our biggest thing was the score was 0-0. Like against Mississippi State, we were up at half. They got closer and closer, and we didn’t want to let that happen (Sunday).” Texas Tech never let the lead slip below nine points in the final nine minutes as coach Tubby Smith earned a win over his former school.

TIP-INS

1. Hawaii has not beaten a Big 12 opponent since knocking off Iowa State in 2008.

2. Rainbow Warriors G Roderick Bobbitt scored in double figures in each of the first four games and leads the team with an average of 7.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

3. The Red Raiders are playing at home for the first time since Williams scored 26 points in a 77-73 win over High Point on opening night.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 71, Hawaii 65