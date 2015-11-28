Texas Tech 82, Hawaii 74

Senior guard Devaugntah Williams scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the second half as Texas Tech slipped past Hawaii 82-74 on Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Wiliams, who finished with seven rebounds in the win, sealed the victory by converting all nine of his free throws in the second half. Hawaii (4-1), which led at halftime, trailed by just 69-66 with 6:27 to play before Williams scored six points at the foul line to finish the game. The Warriors were unable to come within five points in the final four minutes.

Texas Tech (4-1) was able to hand Hawaii its first loss due to four Red Raiders finishing in double-figure scoring. Sophomore center Norense Odiase helped Williams finish off the Warriors, scoring 16 points to knock off Hawaii.

Hawaii was paced by strong efforts from sophomore guard Isaac Fleming and junior guard Aaron Valdes. Valdes led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting, while Fleming added 21 points and three assists in the losing effort.

Texas Tech will remain at home, as the Red Raiders will host Sam Houston State on Wednesday night. The Warriors, meanwhile, will return to Hawaii and play Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday night.