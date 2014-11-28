Preview: High Point at Clemson

Playing three games in four days in the Virgin Islands taught Clemson a lot about itself and its potential. The Tigers, fresh off back-to-back victories following a difficult upset loss in the Paradise Jam, host High Point on Friday to kick off a four-game homestand that includes matchups with Rutgers, Arkansas and Auburn. Clemson lost to Gardner-Webb in the tournament opener but rebounded to knock off Nevada and LSU, getting 14.3 points per game and a strong defensive effort from Demarcus Harrison.

“It brings a lot of positive momentum,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters after the 64-61 victory Monday over LSU. The Tigers finished that game with a 12-5 spurt to rally from a four-point deficit with four minutes left, after letting a 15-point halftime lead against Nevada dwindle to eight before steadying themselves. High Point won the Rainbow Classic to start the season 3-0, and have split their previous two contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HIGH POINT (4-1): Like the Tigers, the Panthers have shown the ability to rally, coming back from nine points down with seven minutes left to beat Hawaii in the Rainbow Classic title game. John Brown leads four players averaging double figures in scoring (16.5), and Brian Richardson is 8-for-19 from 3-point range while averaging 11.6 points. Hot shooting has helped High Point get off to a good start: the Panthers are shooting 50.4 percent from the field.

ABOUT CLEMSON (3-2): Harrison made the Paradise Jam all-tournament team, scoring 16 points against LSU and 19 points in a 72-70 loss to Gardner-Webb. Landry Nnoko leads Clemson in scoring at 12.6 points, one of five Tigers averaging in double figures scoring, and has eight blocked shots in his past three games. Rod Hall leads the Tigers in assists (18 in five games) while hitting 14-of-18 free throws, including 4-of-4 in the final minute against LSU.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson held LSU to 2-for-11 shooting from the field in the final four minutes Monday.

2. Nnoko has blocked a shot in 14 straight games and is eight blocks away from reaching 100 for his career.

3. The Tigers have won both previous matchups with the Panthers.

PREDICTION: Clemson 73, High Point 57