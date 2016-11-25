Preview: High Point at Clemson

After a tough early-season schedule, Clemson begins a five-game homestand when it hosts High Point on Friday. The Tigers have faced one of the most difficult schedules in the nation thus far and are looking to bounce back after consecutive six-point losses to Xavier and Oklahoma at the Tire Pros Invitational.

The Tigers are back home for the first time since opening the season with a 74-64 win over Georgia, while the Panthers are hitting the road after going 2-1 at home in the HPU Classic. High Point claimed wins over UNC Greensboro and Navy but was routed 70-44 by North Dakota State on Sunday. Clemson has won all three meetings with High Point, but two of the three have been by single digits - including a 62-59 victory in the most recent clash in 2014. High Point is 2-36 all-time against ACC opponents, with the last win coming in 1952.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN

ABOUT HIGH POINT (3-2): The Panthers graduated an outstanding senior class that helped them win four straight Big South titles, including two-time Big South Player of the Year John Brown. Sophomore guard Andre Fox (17.6 points) has been tough to stop, shooting 51 percent and getting to the foul line often, and forward Miles Bowman Jr. (10.6 points, 10 rebounds) has registered three double-doubles. High Point has been tough defensively against most teams but struggled to get stops against its only previous ACC opponent, losing 99-73 at Virginia Tech.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-2): The Tigers don’t have much depth on the bench, but their top six players all average double digits in points, with swingman Jaron Blossomgame (16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) leading the charge. Big man Sidy Djitte (11.3 points, nine rebounds) has posted three double-doubles and continues to develop into an excellent post player, and Robert Morris transfer Marcquise Reed (11.3 points) has provided a spark off the bench. Reed is the only reserve who has played more than eight minutes this season.

TIP-INS

1. After being outrebounded in each of their first three games, the Tigers were plus-14 on the boards against Oklahoma thanks to 23 offensive rebounds.

2. High Point has shot nearly as well from 3-point range (39.8 percent) as it has from inside the arc (42.6 percent).

3. Blossomgame scored a season-high 22 points in Sunday’s 70-64 loss to Oklahoma, his 19th career game with at least 20 points.

PREDICTION: Clemson 77, High Point 65