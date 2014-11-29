(Updated: CORRECTING final score.)

Clemson 62, High Point 59: Jaron Blossomgame and Landry Nnoko each recorded double-doubles as the host Tigers held off the stubborn Panthers.

Blossomgame scored 10 of his career high-tying 14 points during a critical second-half run for Clemson (4-2), which saw a 12-point first-half lead evaporate in the early minutes of the second half. Blossomgame added 13 rebounds, Nnoko finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Patrick Rooks and Donte Grantham each finished with 11 points.

John Brown scored 26 points on 12-of-22 shooting to lead High Point (4-2). Brian Richardson scored 11 points and Lorenzo Cugini added 10 points for the Panthers, who rallied from 10 points down in the second half to draw within one point on Devante Wallace’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining.

Nnoko scored eight points with 10 rebounds in the first half, his layup with 7:12 left before halftime capping a 12-4 run to put Clemson ahead 21-9. The Panthers trailed 26-16 at intermission, but hit eight of their first 11 second-half shots, using a 20-10 run to even the score at 36 on Brown’s dunk with 14:12 remaining.

Two Richardson free throws evened the score again at 38 before Blossomgame’s jumper with 13:16 left put the Tigers ahead for good and sparked a 16-6 spurt. Blossomgame added two three-point plays during the run, the last with 8:04 remaining to give Clemson a 54-44 advantage, and the Tigers held firm after High Point drew within 58-56 on Richardson’s layup with 2:21 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nnoko has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, the longest streak of his career, and blocked two shots Friday to extend his streak with at least one block to 15 consecutive games. … Blossomgame recorded his second consecutive double-double and third of his career. … The Tigers shot 14-for-16 from the free-throw line; High Point finished 5-of-8.