Blossomgame leads Clemson past High Point

Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame scored a season-high 27 points Friday night as Clemson held off scrappy High Point 83-74 in a non-conference game at Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum.

Blossomgame, a preseason first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick, made 10 of 15 shots from the floor and all seven of his free throws as the Tigers improved to 3-2. Blossomgame has scored 49 points in the Tigers' last two games.

High Point, which got a team-high 22 points from sophomore guard and leading scorer Andre Fox, fell to 3-3.

Clemson bolted to a 7-0 lead and never trailed, building a 13-point halftime lead, 44-31, behind guard Gabe DeVoe's 11 points. The Tigers' lead swelled to as many as 16 points early in the second half, but the Panthers waged a comeback and cut Clemson's lead to four points, 68-64, with 6:17 left on a layup by guard Anthony Lindauer.

Clemson guard Marcquise Reed hit a jumper and Blossomgame scored on a dunk to push the lead to eight and High Point never drew closer than eight the rest of the night.

Clemson placed five players in double figures. Guard Avry Holmes and forward Donte Grantham scored 13 points apiece while Reed and DeVoe both added 11. Senior center Sidy Djitte scored eight points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds for the Tigers.

Clemson won the rebounding battle 32-30 against the smaller Panthers and converted 92 percent of its free throws (22 of 24).

High Point, which outscored Clemson 43-39 in the second half, got 16 points from Lindauer and 13 points from freshman guard Jamal Wright.