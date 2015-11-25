Preview: High Point at Georgia

Georgia wraps up a three-game season-opening homestand against solid mid-major foes when the Bulldogs host High Point on Wednesday. They should face a strong challenge from a Panthers team that is off to a 3-1 start after returning 76 percent of its scoring and rebounding from last year’s Big South regular-season champion team.

The Bulldogs aren’t likely to overlook the Panthers after getting two stern tests from small-conference foes to start the season. They lost 92-90 in overtime against Chattanooga before bouncing back for a 63-52 victory over Murray State on Friday. High Point has won three straight following a season-opening loss at Texas Tech, including a 75-69 win over Western Carolina on Saturday. The Panthers hope to keep it closer than the only previous meeting, an 85-38 Georgia victory on Dec. 21, 2010, in which the Bulldogs set a school record by holding High Point to 20.7 percent from the field.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HIGH POINT (3-1): The Panthers survived an off shooting night from long range against Western Carolina - hitting only 1-of-12 3-pointers - in large part because they were 22-of-24 from the foul line. Senior forward John Brown (19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds), the Big South preseason Player of the Year, leads a trio of starters who average double-digit scoring and has topped 20 points in three straight games. Forward Lorenzo Cugini (13.8 points) is a threat from outside, hitting 57.9 percent, and guard Adam Weary (12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds) also averages double figures.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-1): The Bulldogs overcame shooting just 29.8 percent from the field against Murray State thanks to reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week Kenny Gaines (23.5 points per game), who poured in 35 points and was 7-of-10 from 3-point range. Gaines leads a dynamic backcourt that includes fellow senior Charles Mann (9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds) and sharp-shooting reserve J.J. Frazier (15 points). Sophomore forward Yante Maten (12 points, 11.5 rebounds) has been a force in the paint, grabbing double-digit rebounds in each contest and posting a double-double in the season opener against Chattanooga.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia shoots 42.9 percent from 3-point range, but High Point has limited opponents to 26 percent from beyond the arc.

2. The Bulldogs have gone to the foul line an NCAA-high 37 times per game but have converted just 66.2 percent of their free throws.

3. The Panthers are 0-11 all-time against current members of the SEC.

PREDICTION: Georgia 74, High Point 72