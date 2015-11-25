Ole Miss 68, Georgia State 59

Senior guard Stefan Moody contributed 21 points, five rebounds and five assists to Mississippi’s 68-59 victory over Georgia State on Wednesday in a nonconference game in Oxford, Miss.

Senior forward Tomasz Gielo added 13 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Junior forward Sebastian Saiz had nine points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss (4-2), which had a 39-20 rebounding edge.

Junior forward Jeremy Hollowell scored 23 points and junior guard Isaiah Dennis added nine points for Georgia State (2-1), which led only once at 2-0.

The Panthers were within two points with under two minutes to play before Moody hit two free throws, junior guard Rasheed Brooks scored a running basket and Moody slammed home a dunk with 53.2 seconds left to give the Rebels a 64-56 advantage.

Freshman guard Malik Benlevi drained a 3-pointer to pull Georgia State within five with 45.3 seconds left, but Brooks and Moody each hit two free throws to seal it for Ole Miss.

Moody scored seven straight points to give Ole Miss a 56-49 lead with 7:57 remaining. Georgia State didn’t wilt and four straight points by Hollowell cut the Rebels’ lead to 58-56 with 2:18 to play.

Ole Miss led by 10 points in the first half after a basket by Saiz with 3:24 left. But Georgia State finished with a 10-3 burst to pull within 35-32 at the break.

Rebels senior forward Anthony Perez didn’t return after scoring a basket with 17:59 remaining. He fell to the floor after taking an inadvertent elbow in the back of his head and was escorted to the locker room.