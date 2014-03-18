Preview: High Point at Minnesota

Minnesota was on the outside looking in when it came to the NCAA tournament and now attempts to make a run in the NIT, beginning with Tuesday’s home game against eighth-seeded High Point. The Golden Gophers earned a No. 1 seed in the 32-team field and are aiming for the school’s second NIT title game appearance in three seasons. The Tubby Smith-coached team of two seasons ago reached the championship game before being routed 75-51 by Stanford.

High Point is playing in the NIT for the first time and landed a spot by winning the Big South regular-season title before falling to Winthrop in the conference tourney quarterfinals. Minnesota played itself off the NCAA tournament bubble by losing eight of its final 13 games and finished seventh in the 12-team Big Ten. The winner of this contest will face Saint Mary’s or Utah in the second round.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HIGH POINT (16-14): Forward John Brown was named Big South Player of the Year and is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. The 6-8 Brown is the first player in conference history to exceed 1,000 career points prior to the completion of his sophomore season. Guard Devante Wallace (12.4 points, 74 3-pointers) is a superb long-range marksman who has made exactly 50 percent of his 3-point attempts and guard Adam Weary contributes 11.9 points per game.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (20-13): A crushing 26-point loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinals ensured the Golden Gophers missed the NCAA field. Each of the Golden Gophers’ last four losses came by double digits as their early-season success before conference play got overshadowed by late-season woes. Guard Andre Hollins averages a team-best 14.2 points and fellow guards DeAndre Mathieu (12.1 points, 4.4 assists) and Austin Hollins (11.6) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Gophers own a 22-12 record in NIT play.

2. Teams from the Big South have never won an NIT game, losing all five previous contests.

3. Austin Hollins has appeared in a Minnesota-record 135 games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 74, High Point 61