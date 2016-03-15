Preview: High Point at South Carolina

South Carolina was one of the final teams left out by the selection committee for the NCAA Tournament and will instead have to make a run at an NIT championship. The Gamecocks earned the top seed in Region 3 and will begin their NIT run by hosting High Point on Tuesday.

The final four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament automatically receive the top four seeds at the NIT – a practice that began last season – and South Carolina joined Monmouth, St. Bonaventure and Valparaiso in earning that bittersweet honor. The Gamecocks are making their 12th appearance in the NIT and came away with wins in the tournament in 2005 and 2006. South Carolina is not peaking at the end of the season and enters the NIT having dropped three of its last four games and five of the last eight. The Panthers earned an automatic berth in the NIT field after finishing the regular season with the best record in the Big South Conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT HIGH POINT (21-10): The Panthers are led by John Brown, who became the first player in conference history to win Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. The senior forward, who averages 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, sat out the Big South tournament due to a foot injury and is not expected to play in the NIT. Brown will be joined on the bench by second-leading scorer Adam Weary (12.4 points), who suffered a knee injury in the opener of the Big Sky tournament against Longwood and will be out indefinitely.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (24-8): The Gamecocks had five more wins than fellow SEC school Vanderbilt, which did make the NCAA Tournament, but was penalized for a lack of quality wins. South Carolina has its own key injury to deal with in leading scorer Michael Carrera (14.5 points, 7.7 rebounds), who missed the last two games with a hip injury and is day-to-day. His absence was one reason for a 65-64 loss to Georgia in the SEC tournament opener that likely decided the team’s postseason fate and caused it to miss out on the NCAA Tournament for the 12th consecutive season.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will take on either Georgia Tech or Houston in the second round.

2. Gamecocks G Sindarius Thornwell averaged 22.5 points in the last two games.

3. Panthers G Miles Bowman Jr. is averaging 17.2 points in the last five games.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 72, High Point 63