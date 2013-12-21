(Updated: UPDATED High Point’s turnovers to 19 in 3rd graph.)

No. 2 Syracuse 75, High Point 54: Trevor Cooney knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and C.J. Fair scored 15 as the Orange exploded in the second half to run away from the visiting Panthers.

Tyler Ennis collected 10 points, nine assists and five steals for Syracuse (11-0). Jerami Grant contributed 10 points off the bench as the Orange shot 53.7 percent from the field.

Devante Wallace was the only player in double figures with 10 points for High Point (3-7), which suffered its fifth straight loss. Anthony Lindauer added nine points on three 3-pointers for the Panthers, who turned the ball over 19 times.

High Point was within 37-34 at the half and made a brief push after the break, grabbing a 40-39 edge on Wallace’s jumper just over three minutes into the second period. Syracuse responded with an 11-0 burst, capped by Cooney’s 3-pointer, to take control.

The Panthers snapped their drought with a 3-pointer but turned the ball over eight times before scoring again as the Orange spread it out. Fair scored six points and Rakeem Christmas capped the 17-0 run that made it 67-43 with under six minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: High Point leading scorer John Brown was held to six points on 3-of-11 shooting. … Christmas was 2-for-2 from the field and is 10-for-11 over the last five games. … Syracuse marked the highest-ranked team the Panthers have ever faced.