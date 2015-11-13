Preview: High Point at Texas Tech

To be more competitive overall - but particularly in the Big 12 - has to be the main goal for Texas Tech in coach Tubby Smith’s third season, which opens Friday against visiting High Point. Despite enjoying some success in non-conference play during Smith’s first two campaigns, the Red Raiders were a dismal 9-27 in conference play and haven’t enjoyed a winning record in Big 12 action since 2006-07.

“Believing,” Smith said at Big 12 media day, when asked about the key to building a program in such a talented league. “When you struggle for so long to win, as we have, just changing the mindset and culture.” Smith has a bevy of underclassmen this season, including junior Aaron Ross and sophomores Norense Odiase, Justin Gray and Zach Smith to go with seniors Devaugntah Williams and Toddrick Gotcher. High Point enters its 17th season in Division I and seventh under coach Scott Cherry, who led the Panthers to 23 wins last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FCS

ABOUT HIGH POINT (2014-15: 23-10): Cherry needn’t worry about who will lead his team, as three-time Big South First Team honoree John Brown returns after pacing the Panthers in scoring, rebounding, shooting, steals and blocks last season. The senior forward does most of his work from inside the arc, shooting better than 54 percent for his career while going 0-for-11 on 3-point attempts. Lorenzo Cugini, who also returns for his senior season, made more than half of his 224 field-goal attempts last season from outside the arc - converting at a 45.1 percent clip.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2014-15: 13-19): In addition to a pair of exhibition games, the Red Raiders honed their skills on the Canadian Foreign Tour, which they concluded with four victories. “We’re ahead as far as implementing the things we want to do, but we’re still a work in progress,” Smith said at Big 12 media day. The area where Smith would like to see the most progress is scoring, as the Red Raiders ranked in the bottom 50 in Division I last season with 60.9 points per game, led by Williams’ 10.5.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers shared the Big South regular-season title in 2014-15 with Charleston Southern before losing in the second round of CIT.

2. Brown, who averaged 19.3 points last season, is one of four Big South players to notch at least 1,600 points, 600 rebounds, 100 blocks and 100 steals.

3. After the game with High Point, the Red Raiders head to the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, where they will open against No. 16 Utah on Nov. 19.

PREDICTION: High Point 66, Texas Tech 62